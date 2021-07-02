Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championships set to hit the water at Mooney's Bay in August

The Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championships will take over the waters of Mooney's Bay in August.

With Ontario set to enter Step 3 in the Roadmap to Reopen plan later this month, Canoe Kayak Canada and the Rideau Canoe Club have announced plans to move forward to host the sprint national championships in August.

The event will be held in Ottawa from Aug. 23 to 29 at Mooney's Bay. Ottawa Public Health says it has "engaged" with Canoe Kayak Canada on its plans for the event.

"This event will provide much needed motivation for these athletes in their training throughout the summer," said Dr. Anna Wilkinson, co-hair of the 2021 CKC Sprint National Championships Host Organizing Committee.

Canoe Kayak Canada says race and event details will reflect public health guidelines at the time of the event, but athletes can expect some modifications to a traditional nationals. Race events and qualifications will be limited to single boats, and race days will be split by age and gender to ensure a limited number of competitors in the event area at a given time.

Canoe Kayak Canada says it remains in "constant contact" with City of Ottawa officials and have developed COVID-19 protocols for the event.

“While we understand if there is an unfortunate step back in a national COVID recovery we may not be able to host the event, we are extremely hopeful, and are planning accordingly," said Ian Mortimer, Canoe Kayak Canada Director of Development. "Athletes across the country have missed nearly two years of competition, and for their benefit, we are committed to doing everything we can to host a safe national event."

Canoe Kayak Canada expects Canada’s Olympic Canoe and Kayak athletes will be able to return from Tokyo and compete in Ottawa for their home clubs.

"Ottawa Public Health does not provide approval for events. Ottawa Public Health does, however, engage with various organizations, businesses and community groups about their plans for public health measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission during events," said OPH in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "Ottawa Public Health has engaged with Canoe Kayak Canada regarding its competition at Mooney’s Bay in August."

The city of Ottawa says it is working with the organizers to keep people safe during the event.

"The city continues to work with the organizer and Ottawa Public Health towards ensuring they will be able to provide an event that is safe and meets all public health and provincial regulatory guidelines," said Michael Carriere, senior advisor for sponsorship and special events.