Canoe overturns in Lake Huron, one person deceased

One person has died and another is in serious, but stable condition, after a canoe overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash beach on Wednesday.

Lambton County OPP was contacted about the overturned canoe around 11:05 a.m. Emergency crews from multiple fire departments along with EMS and both the Canadian and United States Coast Guard along with members of the community responded to help the two occupants who were seen in the water.

Police say both individuals were pulled from the lake and taken to the hospital. One person is in serious, but stable condition. The other was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The identities of the individuals have not been released, pending notification of next of kin, police say.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org