Canoeist missing in lake near Bancroft, Ont.

A search is underway for a missing canoeist in a lake in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports that a canoe capsized on Peter Lake near Bancroft on Saturday.

Police say one person is missing.

The OPP Search and Recovery Unit is assisting the search for the missing person.

Peter Lake is located in Wollaston, Ont., approximately 30 km from Bancroft.

