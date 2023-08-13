Canoeist missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) are searching for a missing person after their canoe capsized Friday evening.

At about 10 p.m. Aug. 11, the Temiskaming OPP detachment received a report of a missing person on Wasaksina Lake, near Temagami.

"A canoe capsized with two persons on board," said police, in a news release late Saturday.

"One person made it to shore safely. The other occupant, a 24-year-old person, remains unaccounted for."

OPP officials said the initial search was launched in the area with the assistance of a Griffon Helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Police have deployed a canine unit and the underwater search and recovery unit (USRU) at the scene.

The search is continuing for the lost 24-year-old canoeist.

An MNRF helicopter is also assisting with the search.

"The search continues today (Sunday) with the OPP USRU and MNRF helicopter," OPP Sgt. Kyle Perry, told CTV News in an email Sunday afternoon.

"The person has not been located."

OPP confirmed the search resumed Monday with continued support from an MNRF helicopter.

Anyone with information about the incident or the canoer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 1-888-310-1122.