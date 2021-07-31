Canoeist rescued from Ottawa River at Deschenes Rapids

A fishing boat came to the rescue of two canoeists and a dog on the Ottawa River at the Deschenes Rapids.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call from one of the occupants of the canoe on Saturday, reporting the other person had fallen out of the canoe and was hanging onto the side of the canoe as it headed towards the rapids in Ottawa's west end.

Officials say the boat made it through the rapids, where it was met by a fishing boat. The occupants of the fishing boat helped the individual in the water onboard and then towed the canoe and its occupants to the shore with assistance from the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Team.

There are no reports of injuries.

All occupants of the boat were wearing personal flotation devices.