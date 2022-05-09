Canoeists from Ottawa rescued by Good Samaritan in Quyon, Que.

Police in western Quebec say two canoeists from Ottawa are safe after being rescued by a Good Samaritan near Quyon on Sunday.

Police said they received two 911 calls from the same cell phone at around 6:45 p.m.; however, the reception was so bad police couldn’t hear what the caller was trying to say, nor determine their location. The only information they were able to glean was that two people were in distress in the water near Quyon.

Police asked for the Pontiac and La Peche fire departments for help in locating anyone who may need assistance.

About two-and-a-half hours later, a citizen from Pontiac called police to say their friend had helped rescue a man and a woman after their canoe capsized on the Ottawa River.

Two couple in their early 20s were only in the water for about 15 minutes before being rescued, police said in a news release. They were not hurt and both were wearing their life jackets, which helped keep them safe in the water.