Canoeists from Ottawa rescued by Good Samaritan in Quyon, Que.
Police in western Quebec say two canoeists from Ottawa are safe after being rescued by a Good Samaritan near Quyon on Sunday.
Police said they received two 911 calls from the same cell phone at around 6:45 p.m.; however, the reception was so bad police couldn’t hear what the caller was trying to say, nor determine their location. The only information they were able to glean was that two people were in distress in the water near Quyon.
Police asked for the Pontiac and La Peche fire departments for help in locating anyone who may need assistance.
About two-and-a-half hours later, a citizen from Pontiac called police to say their friend had helped rescue a man and a woman after their canoe capsized on the Ottawa River.
Two couple in their early 20s were only in the water for about 15 minutes before being rescued, police said in a news release. They were not hurt and both were wearing their life jackets, which helped keep them safe in the water.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia hammers Odessa as dead civilians uncovered elsewhereRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.
-
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcementsAll four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.