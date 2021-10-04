Canoer missing in Northern Bruce Peninsula

A search effort is underway for a canoer who remains missing in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Provincial police received a call around 3 p.m. Sunday regarding a pair of canoeists in distress near Dyers Bay Road.

One occupant was located and taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second occupant of the canoe was not found.

Emergency crews along with members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre remained on scene to continue the search for the second individual.

Police say there will be an increased presence in the area during this time.

The identity of the missing canoer has not been released.