Canola oil catches fire after semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway

Two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519, east of the hamlet of Granum, Alta., setting one rig's load of canola oil ablaze.

RCMP say emergency crew were called to the scene, between Range Road 254 and 255, at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say one of the trucks was hauling canola oil while the other was loaded with canola meal, but add that when the vehicles collided, they caught fire.

"Both semis are currently on fire and crews are allowing it to burn. Multiple resources are on scene including fire departments, peace officers, RCMP, Volker Stevin, EMS, Alberta Parks, bridge structure engineers and Lethbridge Irrigation district," RCMP said in a Thursday release.

There were concerns the fire would spread to a bridge over a canal, and crews were standing by in case that occured.

No one was injured in the crash.

A group of four residents living nearby had been told to shelter in place until the scene has been cleared.

RCMP announced early Friday morning that the highway had reopened.

EMERGENCY ALERT DECLARED

While crews contained the fire to the trucks, there were concerns canola oil would leak into a nearby irrigation canal.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued a warning following the crash.

In an interview with CTV News, Derrick Krizsan, the chief admiistrative officer of the MD of WIllow Creek said late Thursday evening that "we are close to completing the cleanup at this time."

"We do know that there was some material that entered into the irrigation canal," he said. "The best information we have is we've been able to intercept that approximately four kilometres from the scene, so it is contained."

Further details will be released when they become available.