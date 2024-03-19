Canstruction Waterloo Region raises over 113,000 meals for people facing hunger

Canstruction Waterloo Region has raised 113,284 meals for those in the region who are struggling to afford food.

This annual event, held at Waterloo’s Conestoga Mall during March break, raises food and money in support of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and highlights the issue of food insecurity in the community.

This year, the event collected 30,140 pounds of food and raised $44,868 through donations. Since 2008, Canstruction Waterloo Region has raised more than 1.8 million meals.

“Every year, during Canstruction, the people and businesses in our community show remarkable generosity, and we can’t thank them enough for helping neighbours in need so that no one in our community goes hungry,” said Kim Wilhelm, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

14 teams from local businesses used their creativity to build structures from 24,000 unopened food cans.

Between March 9 and 17, community members voted for their favourite build by making a financial donation to the food bank. The coveted People’s Choice Award went to Brock Solutions for their structure ‘Hidden Hunger’. Their build raised 6,250 meals through the donate to vote option.

“A big thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Canstruction event successful,” Willhelm said. “From our sponsors to the build teams, and from our staff, judges and volunteers to our generous community, thank you for feeding Waterloo region.”

The donations received during the event will help the food bank in filling inventory gaps, buying food to meet cultural and dietary needs, maintaining delivery operations and supporting the Community Food Assistance Network – a system of over 120 agencies and programs that provide food support and services to those in need.

In 2023, the food bank distributed more than 6.8 million pounds of non-perishable, fresh and frozen food to the network.