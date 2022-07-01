Canucks add assistants Yeo, Cull to Boudreau's staff, Colliton takes over AHL team

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season.

The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.

Yeo, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Flyers in 2020-21 and for the first 22 games of 2021-22 before being named interim head coach for the remainder of the season following the firing of Alain Vigneault.

Yeo has also served as head coach with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

Throughout 542 NHL games coached, Yeo compiled a 263-217-62 record. The Toronto native was an assistant coach with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

Cull, 48, begins his sixth year with the Canucks organization after most recently serving as Abbotsford's head coach.

He led the AHL Canucks to a 39-23-5-1 record and a playoff appearance last season.

Colliton, 37, spent parts of four seasons as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks before being fired in November.

He coached the Canadian men's team for one game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after head coach Claude Julien was delayed in joining the team due to a rib injury.

“I am so excited to help bring this group of coaches together,” Boudreau said in a statement. “When I started the conversations with Mike Yeo, it became clear to me that he would be an excellent addition.

“Working with (general manager Patrik Allvin) to create a well-rounded staff was very important for us as we look to continue to build upon the momentum we experienced last season.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.