B.C. Premier John Horgan says the Vancouver Canucks will be playing in B.C. when the National Hockey League begins its season later this month.

Horgan tweeted on Sunday that he had spoken to Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and was "pleased to confirm" that the league's return-to-play plan would allow for games to be played in B.C.

Health officials in the province and across Canada had been reviewing the NHL's proposal since it was announced late last month.

The plan calls for a temporary realignment of the league's divisions, with all seven Canadian teams playing only against each other for the entire season.

After speaking with @fr_aquilini yesterday about the NHL’s return-to-play plan, I’m pleased to confirm the enhanced health measures being put in place for the upcoming season mean games can safely be played here in BC.



Lets go @Canucks!

— John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 3, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.