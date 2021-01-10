The Vancouver Canucks cancelled practice and workouts on Sunday after learning about a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The team shared news of the cancellation on Twitter, saying the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution."

#CanucksCamp practices and workouts for today are cancelled. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.



Details regarding tomorrow’s schedule will be announced later today.

There was no immediate word as to where the potential exposure happened or whether any players or staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team indicated that it would release details on its schedule for Monday later in the day Sunday.

The Canucks are scheduled to open their season on Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

