Canucks captain visits West Kelowna firefighters with $250K cheque

Less than a week into his time as captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes joined the team's off-ice leaders in an effort to give back to a B.C. community hit hard by wildfires.

Hughes and team executives – including president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and Canucks Sports and Entertainment president of business operations Michael Doyle – visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday to meet with firefighters and express appreciation for their work.

The team representatives also announced a $250,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. wildfire appeal.

“As many know, my grandfather was a New York City firefighter for more than 30 years,” said Hughes in a news release shared by the team.

“Hearing stories from him and my family undoubtedly had an impact on me growing up, so when Jim asked me if I wanted to be here today, I was honoured to be asked.”

The McDougall Creek wildfire swept into West Kelowna on Aug. 17 and 18, forcing thousands to evacuate and burning nearly 200 structures.

With the help of dozens of other fire departments from across the province, West Kelowna firefighters led the efforts to save homes and other buildings from the advancing flames.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund the visit from Hughes came "at an important time."

“West Kelowna and many other communities across BC have been through so much, and we are so proud of the firefighters that have given absolutely everything to protect our communities,” said Brolund, in the team's release.

“To have Quinn visit the firehall meant so much to our team and lifted our spirits.”

The $250,000 donation was the culmination of the team's fundraising efforts for wildfire relief, which included an online auction of items donated by the Aquilini family and community partners between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8.

The auction raised $72,621, but the team's owners and the Canucks For Kids Fund collaborated to increase the total donation.

“We are so pleased that our fans and our community came together at a time of great need,” said Doyle, in the release.

Hughes was named the 15th captain in Vancouver Canucks history on Monday. He's the first defenceman to hold the role in decades.