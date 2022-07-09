Canucks coach surprised by favourite wrestler during NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau makes no secret about his love for professional wrestling.

He even bought a WWE-style championship belt to award to the team's top performer after each win.

So when Boudreau sat down with NHL Network during the draft on Friday, Montreal-born WWE star Kevin Owens was a natural choice for a surprise guest.

Videos of the encounter shared by the network and the Canucks on social media capture the coach's shocked reaction.

The moment you meet your favourite wrestler @WWE star @FightOwensFight ��



Surprise, Bruce! pic.twitter.com/XWOpt7SzrB

"Oh my God!" Boudreau says when he realizes who has just walked up to the set.

"Kevin Owens, are you kidding me? This is fabulous."

In a longer version of the segment shared on NHL Network's Twitter account, an excited Boudreau and Owens chat about the wrestler's recent injury, and the coach expresses a desire to be Owens' manager.

"I want to be the new Lou Albano to you," Boudreau says, referencing the legendary wrestler and manager.

"You're hired," Owens replies.

Boudreau also explains his love for the wrestler.

"Nobody talks better than him," the coach says. "He's the most entertaining guy on television."

"Thanks Bruce," Owens responds. "I appreciate it. I'd say you're the most entertaining coach in the NHL."

"For the most teams anyway," says a laughing Boudreau, who previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild before joining the Canucks last season.

We had a surprise in store for Bruce Boudreau ��



Bruce meeting @WWE star @FightOwensFight is must-see TV! @Canucks | @Jackie_Redmond | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/2A3bhK3Ey4