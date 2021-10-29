Canucks forward gets lost diaper bag back after B.C. man posts about it on Reddit

When Tristan Nigro found a lost bag in a downtown Vancouver parking spot this week, he had no idea the story would end with him and his dad watching a Canucks game for free.

The Burnaby resident went out for dinner in Yaletown Wednesday night with his parents; they’d just flown in from Toronto that morning as a surprise for his birthday. They were in their car on Hamilton Street waiting for a couple to leave so they could take their parking spot.

“Once we parked we noticed there was a nice bag with an iPad in it,” Nigro said.

The bag was on the road leaning against a car. The iPad inside had a photo of a family as the screen lock and there were also baby accessories inside, but no ID. Initially, Nigro decided to put the diaper bag in his car with his number written on top in case the owners came back and looked through the window, but they didn’t.

Nigro's father, Carl, suggested they hand the bag into police, but Tristan had another idea.

“I was trying to find ways to find out who it was so I posted it on Reddit and Craigslist,” he said.

Within an hour of posting the photo of the family online, Reddit users recognized Canucks forward Justin Dowling.

Tristan got in contact with Dowling through social media and returned the bag on Thursday.

"He just pulled up in his black Ford F1-50 and came out gave me a big handshake and he said, 'Thank you very much for bringing this to us,'" Tristan said.

As a thank you, Dowling gave him two tickets to the Canucks game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena that night.

"I was pretty stoked about that, he seemed like a really, really nice guy," Nigro said. "Yeah, it was pretty cool experience."