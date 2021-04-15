Canucks-Oilers game postponed after player speaks out about COVID-19 recovery

The Vancouver Canucks' planned return from a COVID-19 outbreak has been delayed.

The NHL has postponed Friday night's game between the Canucks and visiting Edmonton Oilers.

The league says the decision to extend the period prior to the team's resumption of play was made to give players and staff additional time for recovery and preparation. The NHL adds it hopes to have a revised schedule on Friday.

The league had hoped the Canucks would be playing their first game since March 24.

The Canucks have now had nine games postponed.

At least 21 players and four members of the Canucks coaching staff have tested positive for the virus since March 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.