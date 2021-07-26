Canucks place Jake Virtanen on waivers, plan to buy out contract

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

The Canucks are parting ways with the under-performing Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman four years earlier.

The Canucks are on the hook for paying a third of Virtanen's remaining $3 million base salary, while freeing up $2.5 million in cap space.

Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals in 69 games. Overall, Vancouver's 2014 first-round draft pick has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games.

