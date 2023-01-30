Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The rebuild of the Vancouver Canucks has begun, with centre Bo Horvat heading to the New York Islanders.
The Canucks announced Monday that their captain is heading east in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick.
Horvat is having an excellent 2022-23 campaign. He has tied his career high with 31 goals and has added 23 assists in 49 games.
However, he was the first domino to fall on a Canucks roster that will likely undergo more changes with the team in the midst of a disappointing season.
The trading of Vancouver's captain comes eight days after head coach Bruce Boudreau was fired and replaced with Rick Tocchet.
The Canucks enter the NHL all-star break in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a 20-26-3 record.
Beauvillier has nine goals and 11 assists in 49 games this season, while Raty has two goals in 12 games.
Raty also has seven goals and eight assists in 27 games with the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Islanders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
