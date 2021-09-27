Cap on food delivery fees extended in B.C. until the end of the year: jobs minister

The B.C. government says it's extending the cap on fees charged by food delivery companies to help the restaurant industry through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the fee cap was set to expire this week, but it's now been extended to the end of this year.

He says the order will continue to cap fees charged to restaurants from food delivery companies at 15 per cent.

Kahlon says the cap of five per cent on additional services related to online ordering and processing fees was also extended to Dec. 31.