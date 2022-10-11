Cap on international students' working hours should be lifted permanently: advocates
Advocates who want the federal government to lift the cap on working hours for international students say a new pilot project that allows them to work more should be made permanent.
Last week Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the government would temporarily remove the 20-hour cap on the number of hours international students can work off-campus to address labour shortages.
The cap will be lifted from Nov. 15 until the end of next year.
The International Sikh Students Association has been calling for this change for years to improve the quality of life of students, and founder Jaspreet Singh says he was surprised to hear the change would not be permanent.
Singh says the cap doesn't make sense, and puts stress on students who face increasingly high costs while they are in Canada.
At a press conference Friday, Fraser said the next year or so will help the government determine whether it could continue the approach over the long term.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.
