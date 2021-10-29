Capacity limits lifting across Barrie as Ontario starts easing more restrictions
Capacity limits are starting to be lifted at recreational centres across Barrie that require proof of vaccination and identification.
Hockey user groups will be allowed to operate at full capacity, and spectators will be allowed to fill the stands once again as of Friday.
Starting Monday, all programs, fitness and pool facilities will see eased capacity limits.
Pre-registration and COVID-19 screening is still required.
Activities in the gymnasium will be available as of Nov. 15.
Masks are still required when not eating, drinking or participating in an activity.
Those age 12 and older will still have to show proof of vaccination and identification.
The City of Barrie staff says the decision was made after the provincial government announced the long-term plan for removing public health measures by March 2022.
The City says increased capacity limits could cause some delays, so it's best to arrive early and exercise patience.
