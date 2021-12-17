Capacity limits set to come into effect next week for Jets’ games

Capacity at four Winnipeg Jets home games will be reduced once new health orders kick in next week.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced on Friday that new health orders will be coming into effect Tuesday morning and those orders include a reduced capacity of 50 per cent at large indoor events.

True North Sports and Entertainment said to comply with the orders, the capacity will be dropped starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Canada Life Centre.

These orders will impact four games: Dec. 27 against the Minnesota Wild, Dec. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks, Jan. 8 against the Seattle Kraken and Jan. 10 against the Wild.

The arena will still permit fans at full capacity during Friday night’s game against Washington and Sunday’s afternoon game facing the St. Louis Blues.

“True North Sports + Entertainment appreciates the many questions that Seat Holders will have about this affects them,” the organization said in a news release.

“We continue to work with the province to ensure all restrictions and guidelines are adhered to and are working on a plan to reduce capacity and to communicate with seat holders by end of day Tuesday, Dec. 21.”

True North added it doesn’t expect for Manitoba Moose games to be affected by the orders.