Cape Breton communities get $145k to recruit, retain health-care workers

Several communities in Nova Scotia are getting public money to recruit and retain health-care workers, according to a news release from the province.

Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health – a group that includes representatives from Richmond County, the Town of Port Hawkesbury and community groups in the area – is getting more than $74,200 to attract health-care workers.

The province says the money will be used for promotional campaigns and community events, like outreach to local residents enrolled in the Dalhousie University family medicine residency program, newcomer socials and recognition events.

"The dedicated volunteers and staff of Cape Breton South Recruiting represent many organizations in our community with one common goal: ready and reliable health care in Cape Breton South," said Trevor Boudreau, MLA for Richmond, in the news release.

"The residents of Richmond County and Port Hawkesbury should not have to cross the causeway or head to Sydney to get the basic healthcare they need."

As of Jan. 1, nearly 130,000 people in Nova Scotia were on the family doctor waitlist – representing about 13 per cent of the population.

The Municipality of Inverness County is getting $71,500 for similar recruitment and retention projects and a new program to encourage public school students to consider a career in health care.

"Residents are the best people to highlight what makes their community a great place to work and live," said Allan MacMaster, finance and treasury board minister and MLA for Inverness, in the release.

"This fund will help local residents make the case to health-care workers considering a move and improve community ties to support those who have already moved to Inverness County."

The money for both regions comes from the provincial government’s new $2-million Office of Healthcare Professional Recruitment Community Fund. The province says 28 groups across Nova Scotia applied for money before the Dec. 19 deadline and more selected applicants will be announced in the coming weeks. Registered community organizations could apply for up to $100,000.