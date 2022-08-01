Cape Breton community celebrates new bridge after five-year wait

For the first time in five years, vehicle traffic flowed across the Mira Gut Bridge this holiday weekend.

When the old bridge closed back in 2017 after falling into disrepair, Diana MacKinnon-Furlong was among the residents who felt the community had become quite literally divided.

On Monday, the feeling in small community near the Mira River was much different.

"Mira Gut is now a community reconnected,” MacKinnon-Furlong said.

David MacDonald stopped by Monday to drive his truck across the new bridge for the first time.

He spent his first summer in the area nearly 70 years ago, and moved there a few decades later.

"The old one that was there was well over 100 years”, MacDonald said. “And that one looks like it's going to last another hundred."

Going without a bridge for five years meant a detour of roughly 20 minutes from one side of the community to the other, which at times posed difficulties for first responders.

Now, that trip has been reduced to less than a minute. The design of the new bridge also comes with a built-in advantage.

"The big thing is, boats can come and go,” MacDonald said. “They don't have to call Bob or anybody to come let them in or let them out."

Indeed, when a boat would approach the old bridge, the span would have to be opened up by Bob Martell, who has become a local legend over the years.

People in the community hope Martell will have some sort of involvement with the new structure.

Meanwhile, with a new generation poised to make summer memories in the shadow of the new bridge, any frustration that it took five years to lobby for and build it appears to be gone.

"Here we are today and we have our bridge”, MacKinnon-Furlong said. “Our beautiful community is reconnected and our Marconi Trail is ready to be traveled across again."

"Congratulations to them. They've got my thanks”, MacDonald added.

A grand opening and community celebration is set for Friday, August 5 at 1 p.m.