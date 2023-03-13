Cape Breton community pool offers free lifeguard courses amid staffing shortages

The Northside Community Pool has been a staple in Sydney Mines, N.S., since 1978. But recently, it's had to reduce hours due to a lack of lifeguards.

“Our hours are definitely minimized because we have no one to work them. So, we have to cut courses, cut lessons, and cut our schedule down,” said Taylor Maxwell, the pool's aquatic director.

The reduced schedule also means less money coming in for the pool. It all started with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We usually have courses every year for lifeguards and instructors, but we weren't able to have them for three years. So, we're down to very minimal staff and next year, it's going to be worse because we have a lot of staff going away to university. We're down to about three staff for next year,” said Maxwell.

The Northside pool is not alone when it comes to staffing challenges. It's a problem being experienced across North America.

“We have seen, particularly in the U.S., pools limiting hours and even closing in the summertime,” said Paul D’Eon, Nova Scotia lifeguard service director.

D'Eon was in charge of hiring lifeguards for provincial beaches last summer, which proved to be a challenge.

“We were short a little bit, probably about 10 per cent. We had supervisors working, so we're playing catch up right now and hopefully in the next year or two, it will be back to status quo,” said D’Eon.

A free lifeguard session will be held at the Northside Community Pool starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There are three courses that applicants must pass before they can be registered as a lifeguard.

“So... if you can complete the requirements, the course is for free. In exchange, you might want to work for us for a little while,” said Maxwell.