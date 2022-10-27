Cape Breton contractors busy with repairs more than a month after Fiona

Rebuilding and recovering from post-tropical storm Fiona is proving to be a long and tiring process in Cape Breton.

A lack of contractors is making a tough situation worse for people working flat out, and those waiting for repairs.

“It's been very busy. It's kind of overwhelming,” says Troy MacDonald, a project manager for Meco Construction DKI in Glace Bay, N.S. “Our staff is pretty much out straight with emergency calls and emergency repairs.”

MacDonald adds it will take months to catch up on work.

“It's very tough. It's not something anybody expected, as far as the degree of damage to the area, and some jobs are bigger than others. Like everyone, we're struggling with staffing; we only have so many crews, and can only do so much each day.”

The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has been calling on the federal and provincial governments for more help on the ground and funding for clean-up efforts.

“Just because it's 30 days past, doesn't mean Fiona doesn't exist here still,” says Amanda McDougall. “It's still very much recovery and rebuilding and it's going to take a long time.”

Large trees remained on houses throughout the municipality Wednesday, and in some cases, will cost thousands of dollars to remove.

Many homeowners are unable to assess the damage until the trees are gone.

“I will continue to applaud and thank both levels of government for recognizing those early-day commitments for financial support, but this needs to continue,” says McDougall. “It doesn't end there.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was asked Wednesday whether the province will send more help to Cape Breton, but he did not commit to exactly what that would be.

“We're trying to find a way to get the resources there to get the people the help that they need,” he said. “It's been too long. I think we can get some movement on that.”