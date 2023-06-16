Cape Breton dad to celebrate ten-year anniversary of kidney transplant during Father's Day kidney walk

Scott Purdie knows what his plans are on Father's Day.

He'll be taking part in the annual Kidney Walk in Cape Breton.

"It's going to be special, because I have two children,” Purdie said. “A 15-year-old daughter and a boy who's seven."

This year marks the ten-year anniversary of a life-changing kidney transplant Purdie received back in 2013.

He says his bloodwork is the best it's ever been, and he's grateful for his good health.

"It gave me a second lease on life”, Purdie said. “It's hard to question what would life be like without a transplant."

Kidney walks in other communities will take place in September, and until last year when Hurricane Fiona hit, the Sydney walk did, too.

The events are held to raise awareness about kidney disease, and the impact that organ donation can have.

"It's kicking off our Kidney Walks in Atlantic Canada, it's the only one in June”, said Velta Tomsons, Atlantic Canada events officer for the Kidney Foundation of Canada. "Our honorary chair, Carl Rideout, he is the oldest kidney recipient I think from the Maritimes - I could be wrong - but he is well into his 80's, and he was able to receive a kidney transplant."

Purdie has been a public face of the annual walk in his home community since 2015, and on Sunday he will be recognized by the organization.

“I will be presented with a national award for public awareness from the Kidney Foundation”, Purdie said.

Along with the piece of hardware he'll take home, the father of two has another reason to look forward to the Father’s Day event.

"My oldest child, she was only five when I received the transplant”, Purdie said. “So, she's going to be doing the walk with me on Sunday. It's going to be great, it's going to be special."

The Sydney kidney walk is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre.

