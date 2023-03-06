Cape Breton first responders receive Green Cross award

Some first responders in North Sydney, N.S., were honoured for their quick response in saving a woman from a serious car crash in October 2022.

Brenda Walsh was at the annual North Sydney Fire Fighters banquet on Saturday evening to present the Green Cross award to firefighters and other first responders.

The Green Cross is awarded by Hurst Rescue Tools in recognition of firefighters who have saved lives with their tools.

Walsh was pulled from her car using the Jaws of Life, after it collided with another vehicle.

“They didn't know she was there. She took them by surprise and it was quite emotional for them. It was quite emotional for most of the people involved. It was a nice feeling and a reward for a job well done,” said Chief Lloyd MacIntosh, North Sydney Volunteer Fire Department.