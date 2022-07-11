Cape Breton girl who raised thousands for charities loses battle to cancer
A Cape Breton girl who inspired others with her kindness and her voice has passed away after a battle with cancer.
Twelve-year-old Molly Wadden was battling Ewing Sarcoma -- a form of bone cancer.
Following a trip to Disney through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Molly wanted to pay it forward by raising money for other children in need.
Through on-stage performances with her father, Molly was able to raise about $35,000, which she donated to charities like Caleb's Courage and Make-A-Wish.
In an interview with CTV Atlantic in May, Molly's father, Jeff Wadden, said the practice of giving back is something that came naturally for his daughter.
"She's special. She always has been. It's no surprise to me. That's who she is. She wants to help others. It's something that I think is just part of her. She seems to be drawn to people in need, and always has been," said Jeff.
Molly was 12-years-old when she passed away.
