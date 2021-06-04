Cape Breton man charged for associating with Outlaws motorcycle gang, drug possession

A 53-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with drug possession and breaching court-ordered release conditions not to have contact with members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers arrested 53-year-old James Robert Berthiaume after stopping a vehicle on Railroad Street in Sydney on June 3.

Police say Berthiaume was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the CBRM, including information about his continued involvement with individuals he was ordered not to associate with after firearms charges in November.

Police say officers also found cocaine in his possession during the arrest.

Berthiaume was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of Possession of Cocaine and 20 Breaches of Court-ordered Release Conditions.

Cape Breton Regional Police continue to investigate the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs, and their potential link to organized crime, and ask anyone with information is contact police or Crime Stoppers.