Cape Breton man charged for pulling a knife at COVID-19 testing centre: Police

Police in Cape Breton have charged a man in relation to a disturbance at a COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney, N.S. on Wednesday.

Police say they received reports that a man was yelling and throwing things at people in line for a COVID-19 test at Centre 200. When someone approached him, police say he pulled out a knife before running away on George Street. No one was injured.

Officers located the 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines quickly thereafter on Prince Street, where a witness of the incident was able to confirm his identity.

Police also located a pocket-style knife on the ground nearby.

The man was found to be in breach of a probation order and arrested.

He was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment and, when released, will face additional charges of causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.