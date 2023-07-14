Cape Breton man charged with second-degree murder in two separate homicides

Police in Cape Breton have charged a second man with murder in relation to two separate, unrelated homicides.

The Cape Breton Regional Police said Friday that 27-year-old Dakota Charles Williams is facing second-degree murder charges connected to the 2021 killings of David Sheppard and Christopher Reid.

“While the two incidents are not connected, ongoing investigation led police to identify a 27-year-old man from New Waterford as a person involved in both,” police said in a statement.

Williams was arrested Thursday and is charged with:

two counts of second degree murder

break and enter with Intent

mischief over $5,000

In both alleged murders, Williams is the second person to face charges.

On July 12, police charged Stephen Troy MacDonald, 42, for second-degree murder and break and enter with intent tied to Sheppard’s homicide.

In January 2021, police say 51-year-old Sheppard was assaulted in his home and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax where he died nine days later.

Last month, Jarrot Bradley Currie, 31, of Glace Bay, N.S., was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Reid’s death.

The 42-year-old was found injured on a sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 31, 2021.