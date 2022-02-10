Cape Breton man faces impaired-driving charges after allegedly fleeing crash scene

A Cape Breton man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, after he crashed his car and allegedly tried to flee the scene.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 125 in Balls Creek, N.S., before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a small car had been travelling west on the highway when it almost hit a larger SUV travelling in front. The car then swerved and ended up in the ditch, where it rolled over.

Police say the female passenger tried to leave the scene but she was arrested and later released without charges.

The male driver allegedly tossed stolen items into the ditch while he tried to flee on foot. Police say the man, who appeared to be impaired, was arrested nearby.

“Police would like to thank the numerous witnesses who came forward to assist with the investigation and getting the driver off the roadways,” said RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release.

The 52-year-old Sydney Mines, N.S., man, who has not been named, was remanded into custody at the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

He is facing the following charges:

impaired operation of a conveyance by drug

refusal of a drug influence evaluation

failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision

resisting arrest

breaching an existing undertaking

possession of property obtained by crime

The man was also ticketed for driving while revoked and driving without insurance.

He was due to appear in Sydney provincial court Thursday morning.