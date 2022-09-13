Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas station
A 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
The RCMP received a report on Sept. 6 that a man was selling prescription pills at a gas station in Little Bras D’Or.
When officers arrived at the gas station, police say they found a man sitting in front of the building. He was arrested without incident. While police were searching the man, they say they seized a number of prescription pills, including hydromorphone. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of cash and a cellphone.
John Leonard MacLean, 49, of Point Aconi, N.S., has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. MacLean was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Dec. 12.
-
Keeping the windows clean on Ottawa’s tallest buildingAt 45 storeys high, the Claridge Icon is Ottawa’s tallest building. And that means keeping the windows clean is no small task.
-
Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.
-
Death in Discovery Ridge deemed not criminal in natureThe death of a man in Discovery Ridge over the weekend is not suspicious, Calgary police say.
-
Drunk driver crashes into Vancouver firetruckA drunk driver crashed into a firetruck in Vancouver Monday, according to police.
-
Maritime provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral on MondayNova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Calgary-based digital fundraising platform hits $100M milestoneA company that help charities organize their 50/50 raffles, and operates the online components for them, is celebrating as more than $1 million has been donated through their programs.
-
'Amazing Race Canada' comes to Bruce PeninsulaFrom Tobermory to Meaford and Wiarton, Jon Montgomery and the 'Amazing Race Canada' will be showcasing parts of Midwestern Ontario on Tuesday’s episode.
-
Missing elderly man found dead: N.B. RCMPAn elderly man reported missing from Kedgwick, N.B., has been found dead.
-
'It creates a lot of friends': 100-year-old Manitoba golfer still hitting the linksFor nearly eight decades, Norman Shineton has been hitting the links – and at 100 years old, he has no plans of stopping any time soon.