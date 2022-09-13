Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas station

A 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.

The RCMP received a report on Sept. 6 that a man was selling prescription pills at a gas station in Little Bras D’Or.

When officers arrived at the gas station, police say they found a man sitting in front of the building. He was arrested without incident. While police were searching the man, they say they seized a number of prescription pills, including hydromorphone. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of cash and a cellphone.

John Leonard MacLean, 49, of Point Aconi, N.S., has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. MacLean was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Dec. 12.