Cape Breton man given probation for obstruction charge in death of 10-year-old girl

For the first time, the mother of 10-year-old Talia Forrest spoke publicly on Friday about her daughter's death.

It was just minutes after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie received 18 months probation on a charge of obstructing a police officer on the night Forrest died.

“There's no justice here. There's no closure. There's no nothing. I'll never have closure,” said Susan Arsenault, Talia’s mother.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Tweedie initially told police his girlfriend was driving and thought she hit a deer. He later told police he was the driver.

Talia was struck and killed by a vehicle on July 11, 2019 in a rural part of Cape Breton while riding her bicycle with a friend.

Tweedie was found not guilty on charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

“It’s certainly been an emotional ruling for everybody,” said defence lawyer Tony Mosvik.

“One can only feel sorry for the family and what they’ve been through. And for my client, it’s been a nightmare for him. But at the end of the day, it’s an accident and a tragic accident.”

The crown was seeking three to six months in prison followed by probation, but Justice Mona Lynch said Tweedie had no criminal record, and is a productive member of society — adding everyone has to remember that this sentence is for the obstruction charge only.

The crown says a process of appeal is underway.

“And it does lay out the factors they’re seeking an appeal on the three counts Mr. Tweedie was acquitted for back in March,” said Crown Attorney Nicole Campbell.

Arsenault is happy an appeal has been made and for the support she's received throughout the process.

“I want to say thank you to everybody. I know the community has been great to me and my family. I gained a lot of friends throughout this whole process,” said Arsenault.

No date for the appeal has been set.