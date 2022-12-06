iHeartRadio

Cape Breton man wanted for assault arrested


An arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Donald Lewis Noseworthy of Sydney, N.S., on Dec. 5, 2022. (Cape Breton Regional Police)

A man wanted for assault has been arrested, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

An arrest warrant was issued last week for 53-year-old Donald Lewis Noseworthy of Sydney, N.S.

Noseworthy was wanted for:

  • assault
  • uttering threats
  • forcible confinement
  • breaches of probation and previous court-ordered release conditions

In a news release Tuesday, police said Noseworthy has been found and arrested without incident.

12