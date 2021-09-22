Cape Breton man who lost four relatives in horrifying crash in Quebec speaks out against drunk driving

David Fletcher was looking through pictures of family members Wednesday afternoon.

Four of them were killed in a motor vehicle collision in Quebec by an alleged drunk driver.

"This guy came out of nowhere over the hill doing about 150 right into the back of them, no breaks applied, nothing. Police figured the impact was about 140," says Fletcher.

In that moment, Fletcher says his life changed forever. His father, sister, niece and nephew were all in the vehicle -- all of them killed as a result.

"I was on the floor. I couldn't believe it. I said four of them, really. Four of them at once, gone," added Fletcher.

The driver, 43-year-old Éric Légaré, from Beauport, Quebec was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol and is facing a dozen charges, including impaired driving causing death.

"I'm in and out of phases. I go to call my sister and I can't, because she's not there," says Fletcher.

According to family, 68 year-old Jim Fletcher, who was in Quebec at the time visiting, was a member of the Highlanders Pipe Band, and was musically gifted.

Forty-four-year-old Shellie Fletcher-Lemieux was the mother of 14-year-old Jackson Fortin, who loved football, and 10-year-old Emma Lemieux, who is seen here playing the piano.

Memories are now all David Fletcher has left.

"It's only the price of two beers to get a cab home or get a friend to come and pick you up. We learned the hard way. Don't drink and drive," says Fletcher

A memorial service will be held in Glace Bay on Thursday to pay tribute to four innocent lives that were taken too soon.