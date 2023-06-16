Cape Breton MLA looking at turning vacant buildings and unused space into affordable housing.

With Cape Breton’s population growing there is a need for housing.

More people coming to the island and nowhere to put them is becoming a real problem.

“I live and work in downtown Sydney, so I’m certainly noticing a lot more homeless people on the streets,” said Jodi McDavid, Cape Breton Transition House executive director

But Glace Bay PC MLA, John White, is hoping to change that.

He’s hoping to renovate buildings, and some former schools into housing options for people in the community.

“We should be taking advantage of people moving in. It gives opportunity for the community to grown. But the idea of repurposing the buildings is almost a double bang for your buck, because we get to get rid of some dilapidated buildings and eyesores for the community into something positive,” said White.

Some facilities are too far gone, like the former Bridgeport School, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Fiona and is now waiting for demolition.

“We certainly need housing units. It’s extremely difficult having clients coming into the office and breaking down because they have nowhere to live. We want to work with developers or anyone out there trying to secure housing,” said White.

Cape Breton University has vowed to create more housing after criticism of foreign student recruitment.

Jodi McDavid says more outside the box thinking is needed to solve the housing crisis in the province.

"There’s no one way to do things. It’s fine for organizations or individuals to do different things. I think no idea is a bad idea when you're in a crisis,” said McDavid.

White says the lack of developers in the area is also causing concerns.

He says the department of housing has different funding avenues to help cover costs.