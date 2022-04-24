Cape Breton Music Hall of Fame coming to downtown Sydney

The music industry in Cape Breton is getting a venue to recognize the island’s legendary musical talents.

The Cape Breton Music Hall of fame will be housed in the new Nova Scotia Community College campus in downtown Sydney, N.S.

It will include the music, and memorabilia, of some of the biggest names through displays and interactive experiences.

“While the home base will be at NSCC, our goal is to make sure there are elements of the hall of fame that can travel all over the island,” said organizer Marc Botte.

“The beginning of the story is the hardest part to write, the beginning of a song is the hardest part to write. We really wanted to focus in on people who really contributed to the musical culture of the island and to be honest we could've gone a bunch of different ways with that.”

Nine years after her passing, Rita MacNeil will be the first inductee into the hall of fame.

“There's not a concert that goes by that we don't mention our affiliation and our connection and our attachment and our love for Rita,” said Stephen Muise, who performed with MacNeil as part of the male chorus ‘The Men of the Deeps.’ “Her music will live on forever.”

'The Men of the Deeps' will also be inducted, alongside Matt Minglewood.

An official ceremony with a full concert is scheduled for next May.

“I'm hoping when this gala happens we get to have that magic again with a closing performance with all of these artists together and honouring Rita at the same time. Wouldn't that be something else?” said Muise.

Revenue generated from hall of fame activities will go towards supporting artists of the present and future.

It is set to open in spring 2023.