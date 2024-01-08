Cape Breton, N.S., convenience store robbed: police

Police in Cape Breton are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

The Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Big Ben’s Convenience Store on Prince Street in Sydney, N.S. around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man entered the store and demanded money, while threatening use of a weapon.

“He took money from the register and left in a vehicle, described as a grey Jeep SUV. No one was injured,” reads a Monday news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.

The man is described as wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Police say the Jeep SUV was spotted a short time later traveling on Victoria Road and was then located in New Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, officers learned the vehicle was previously reported stolen from a residence in Membertou.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man to call Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

