Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night

In an attempt to convey the need for affordable housing, and the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.

There is already some interest, said Patti McDonald, executive director of Town House Citizen’s Service League.

“We have a lot of community members who are asking about it,” said MacDonald. “Many of our local politicians have signed on.”

The idea came after the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) council sent $5 million in federal funding for affordable housing back to Ottawa.

The public pushed back and the decision was reversed.

MacDonald says the tent idea is not about casting judgment, or making light, of a difficult situation.

Homelessness and the lack of housing is an ongoing issue in the community – one MacDonald said is bringing interesting conversations to the surface.

“I've spoken with both a community leader and a banker, who are in their 20s, both slept rough. They were homeless for a period of time,” said McDonald.

Jodi McDavid, executive director of Cape Breton Transition House, says it's an interesting way to raise awareness, and is an important conversation to have in today’s economy.

“Sometimes, there's the question, 'are people making light of it?' Because so many of us are privileged and it’s not our experience to have to do that. But I do think it makes people more aware of what those challenges are,” said McDavid.

The goal, MacDonald says, is about raising money and erasing the stigma around homelessness.

“Anybody at any walk of life, especially now, could become homeless and can experience poverty,” said McDonald.

The challenge takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Town House Citizens Service League on Commercial Street in Glace Bay, N.S.