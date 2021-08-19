Cape Breton parents concerned over distance some children will have to walk to school

Some parents in Cape Breton are concerned about the distance their children will have to walk to school this year.

Primary to grade 5 students have to live one kilometre from their school before they qualify to get the bus, and only those eligible will be given a "bus card."

"Their Facebook page posted a link to check your busing, and I checked just to see if their bus schedules had changed and that's when i found out that neither of my kids were eligible to get the bus," says Naomi Pembroke-Boyd, a parent in Sydney.

Children in grades six to 12 have to live less than 2.4 kilometres from their school to be eligible to get the bus.

"We never had an issue and she's gone to that same school since primary and we haven't moved," says Pembroke-Boyd.

Naomi Pembroke-Boyd has started a petition - which has more than 1300 signatures - hoping for changes to the plan.

"I think there's definitely situations they need to look at on a case by case basis; like I said, the house behind us, if they had children there they'd be eligible. What makes it more or less safe for us walking in that distance," says Ann Marion Willis, a parent in Glace Bay.

"I think they do need to make acceptations when the route is not safe for the younger children."

In an emailed statement to CTV, the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education says "every year, transportation staff carefully review and plan bus routes and timing for the new school year to ensure routes are meeting the CBVRCE Transportation Policy and that students are receiving consistent service across the region. There were no changes to the bussing eligibility for the 2021-2022 school year."

The statement went on to say that communication was shared with families at the end of the school year regarding bussing.

"We have been reminding families on our website and social media to check our website to confirm bussing before the start of the school year," reads the statement.

It says the transportation department is planning to introduce an electronic bus pass for students this fall.

Meanwhile, Boyd says she's worried about the winter months ahead with sidewalk conditions.