Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a Howie Centre, N.S. residence on Friday morning.

Police say at approximately 8 a.m. on March 5, officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence on Kings Road.

Upon arrival, officers located two occupants inside. EHS attended to the woman, who was pronounced deceased a short time later. Police say the victim’s name will not be released at this time, for the privacy of the family.

The other occupant of the residence, a 73-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Police say the man and woman are known to each other, and investigators are treating this as an isolated incident with no further risk to public safety.

Investigators are working with Forensic Identification officers and the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

