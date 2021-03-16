Three Cape Breton teenagers have been arrested after a high-speed chase Monday morning, and charged in connection with two robberies at Sydney area convenience stores, and a break and enter at a trailer dealership.

On Saturday night, police responded to a pair of reports of robberies at Circle K convenience stores in the Sydney area.

At 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K on Howie Centre, N.S. Police say three men entered the store with their faces covered, and stole items and money, before fleeing the store. No one was injured.

Just over an hour later, at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a different Circle K on King Street in North Sydney. Police say three men entered the store and stole items and money.

Police say on Monday morning, officers attempted to stop a Honda Element travelling at a high rate of speed on Victoria Road in Sydney.

Police say the driver did not stop and continued on the overpass. Police say they did not pursue the vehicle “in the interest of motorist and public safety”.

According to police, the vehicle went off the road near Ashby Corner, when the three occupants got out and ran. Officers caught two of the men on foot, and located a third in a taxi stop.

Police say they observed potential evidence inside the Honda Element that led to a search warrant and was linked to the robberies.

Through future investigation, police confirmed that the three teenagers were also responsible for damage to five trailers at Cape Breton Trailer Sales that was reported on Sunday morning.

Police have charged 19-year-old William Capstick, 18-year-old Jaden Walsh, and 18-year-old Darius White with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, possession of a weapon, and break and enter.

All three were remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre late Monday night and are expected to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday.