Cape Breton police break up gathering, ticket woman for violating health orders

Police in Nova Scotia say they fined a woman for failing to comply with health orders after breaking up a social gathering Friday morning.

In a news release, the Cape Breton Regional Police Service says they got a call early this morning about a social gathering that exceeded provincially-mandated limits.

Police say officers arrived at the North Sydney residence at about 5 a.m.

The release says the officers gave a 25-year-old woman a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with regulations set out in the province's Health Protection Act.

Cape Breton police say the ticket carries a fine of $1,000.

Under current public health orders in Nova Scotia, households can have up to 10 extra visitors without social distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.