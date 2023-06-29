Cape Breton police charge 3 with cocaine trafficking

Cape Breton police say three people are facing charges after police seized cocaine from two separate vehicle stops as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

In a news release Thursday, police say officers stopped a vehicle on Tanya Drive in Glace Bay, N.S., at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say officers arrested a female driver who was in possession of cocaine, while a male passenger attempted to flee the scene.

Officers caught and arrested the 40-year-old man who had an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court. He was charged with several breaches of court-ordered release conditions.

Police say cocaine and drug paraphernalia was seized from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old woman was released and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 30. She was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, obstruction of justice and possession.

Later the same day, police say they stopped a vehicle outside a residence on West Avenue in Glace Bay, at around 5:30 p.m.

According to the release, police arrested a 47-year-old man in possession of five grams of cocaine, before executing a search warrant on the residence.

Police say they seized more cocaine and drug paraphernalia from the residence.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and was released. He is set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 23.

