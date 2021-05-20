Cape Breton police charge four Sydney residents with drug trafficking

Police in Cape Breton have charged two women and two men, all from Sydney, N.S., with drug trafficking offences following two separate vehicle stops in the community.

Cape Breton Regional Police say on May 17, officers arrested two women and a man after seizing “several packages of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and a stun gun” from a vehicle after pulling it over on Francis Street in Sydney.

All three occupants of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man, were arrested and later released. They will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on July 12 to face charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. The man faces additional charges for Possession of Proceeds of Crime and Possession of a Weapon while Prohibited.

All three occupants of the vehicle were also issued Summary Offence Tickets for Failing to Comply with the Health Protection Act (not Social Distancing) and fined $2,422 each.

Police say on May 19, officers arrested a woman after seizing more than 50 Oxycodone Pills from her vehicle after stopping her on Westmount Road in Sydney.

Nadine Christine Sampson, 44, was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre in breach of previous court-ordered release conditions and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Oxycodone.