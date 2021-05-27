Cape Breton police charge woman after high-speed chase

Police in Cape Breton have charged a 23-year-old woman with several offences, including flight from police, after she allegedly fled from officers in Sydney, N.S. on Tuesday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say on May 25, officers attempted to arrest Courtney Reid Boone, 23, for breaching the court-ordered conditions of her May 12 release.

According to police, Boone was spotted in a vehicle on Robert Street. When police approached, she allegedly sped away to Victoria Road, East Broadway and then Lingan Road where police say she was driving at ‘high rates of speed’. Police say they did not pursue her due to concerns for public safety.

Police say after an investigation, Boone was located in a Farris Street residence on Wednesday, and arrested without incident.

She was held in police custody for court on the outstanding warrant.

Boone faces charges for Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle, Flight from Police, and Breaches of previous Court-ordered conditions of her May 12 release.