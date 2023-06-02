Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage on

Days after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25; police in Nova Scotia are continuing to respond to illegal burns.

“I'm aware this week officers throughout the province have issued 10 summary offense tickets in regards to starting fires, or being seen near a fire, or going into the woods,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP

Cape Breton Regional Police charged two people for burning fires in the Sydney area Friday.

A 57-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were issued tickets, which now carry a fine of $25,000.

“These nuisance fires that are unnecessary is very important for us to send a message that burning is not cool. We cannot be doing this,” said Michael Seth, fire chief and director of fire and emergency services for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says a resident in HRM was burning leafs with a blow torch Thursday, another was having a bonfire.

In total, more than a dozen calls for illegal burning have come in over the past 24 hours.

“This is a clear violation of the no stupid policy if ever there is one. I think everyone can understand that. Don't do it. It doesn't just affect you; it affects your neighbours and affects the fire personnel that are fighting these fires,” said Savage.

Despite pleas to stop, the message doesn't seem to be getting through to everyone.

CBRM fire officials have responded to more than 30 calls for illegal fires in the past five days.

“Open air garbage fires, burn barrels, it's pretty vast on what we've been dealing with and then the regular grass fires as well,” said Seth.

He says its frustrating people are disobeying the rules, despite the devastation the province and its people are dealing with.

Details on burn restrictions are available on the provincial government’s website.