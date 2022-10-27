Cape Breton police officer charged with two counts of assault

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has charged a Cape Breton police officer with assault following two alleged incidents in July and September.

Cape Breton Regional Police contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Sept. 23 about an alleged domestic assault against a woman by one of their officers.

Cape Breton police responded and arrested a man.

He was released without charges after agreeing to avoid contact with the woman.

Following a SIRT investigation, Const. Lawrence Doucette, 52, was charged with two counts of assault in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

SIRT says one charge is in relation to an alleged incident in July and the second involves the Sept. 23 incident.

Doucette is due to return to court on Nov. 10.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.